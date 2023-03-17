The banking sector is poised to head into a third week of existential questions and whipsaw volatility, despite official efforts to stabilize markets and reassure depositors.

Meanwhile, the search for causes, lessons and blame, are already well underway.

What we're watching: The fate of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), whose financial fault lines spurred the recent banking earthquake, is still up in the air.

Its former parent filed for bankruptcy protection Friday. The commercial bank — which was taken over by the U.S. government last week — is not included in that process.

A second effort to sell the now FDIC-owned bank is underway, after the regulator was unable to find a buyer last weekend.

Separately, First Republic Bank investors are running...again. Shares were buoyed on Thursday by news of a $30 billion lifeline. But hours later it announced it was suspending its dividend. The stock cratered another 32% Friday.

And Swiss giant Credit Suisse also failed to find a bottom for its shares, two days after securing its own $50 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank. The stock fell another 8% Friday in Europe.

On the hunt for causes, President Biden put a target on executives today, calling on Congress to enact tougher penalties for those who oversee failed banks, Axios' Kate Marino writes.