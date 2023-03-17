Silicon Valley Bank's holding company on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a week after the U.S. government took over its commercial bank that teetered from a run on deposits.

Why it matters: It's an effort to preserve value for the remaining businesses that sit within the holding company. The filing doesn’t include the bank itself, which was taken over by the FDIC.

Our thought bubble: Chapter 11 is often used to implement a sale process if the expected proceeds won't be enough to repay all the debt.

That's because without a court process, the company would have to get approval from each and every one of its debtholders — unlikely in cases with large creditor groups.

