Data: IPSOS and Axios Two Americas Poll; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say they oppose reducing spending on Social Security or Medicare, according to new polling from our Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index.

Why it matters: The overwhelming consensus (96% of Democrats, 84% of Republicans) explains why any talk of cutting these programs has become a political lightning rod, even as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle recognize potential concerns regarding long-term solvency.

President Biden has used various Republican proposals to paint the entire GOP as a threat to Social Security and Medicare, even as party leadership insists the programs will be off the table in spending talks.

Three-fourths of Americans also oppose reducing spending on Medicaid or food assistance — but there's a larger gap between opposition from Democrats (92%) and Republicans (61%).

The big picture: Americans see political extremism, immigration and climate change as the top issues facing the country — but they cite opioid addiction and education as bigger issues in their own communities.

49% say inflation is the most important issue facing the country; 57% say it’s their top local issue.

Opioid addiction and education were cited at 11% and 8% as top national issues, respectively, but doubled to 21% and 18% in terms of top local concerns.

Between the lines: There's a perceived gap between what Congress, the White House and national media are focused on and Americans' own day-to-day experiences.

These can be sleeper issues that sway how people vote.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted March 10-13, 2023, by Ipsos on its online survey panels in English. This poll is based on a sample of 1,018 general-population residents age 18 or older, weighted on age, gender, race/ethnicity, education and location to be nationally representative.