Square launches accelerator program for Latino and Black business owners

Payment-processing company Square announced on Thursday that it's launching an accelerator program to help Latino and Black retail business owners get funding and coaching.

Why it matters: Latinos are opening small businesses in the U.S. faster than other groups, but they struggle to access capital, according to prior research.

Details: Through a program called Forward, Square will provide funding, coaching, hardware, and checkings and savings accounts for 25 U.S. businesses that have been operating for less than three years.

The selected businesses will also be awarded $20,000 in funding and have access to mentorship by celebrities such as Rosario Dawson, Ayesha Curry, and Dwyane Wade.

The businesses must be in clothing and accessories, health and beauty, home goods and furniture, or food and beverage.

Applications are open until April 1.

What they're saying: “Latinos open businesses at a rate about 55% higher than their white counterparts, and still have a harder time staying in business and getting the support they need to grow,” says in a press release.

“By launching Forward today, we’re eager to help entrepreneurs of color in the retail sector overcome systemic barriers and make their budding businesses grow.”

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.