Schumer blasts DeSantis for Ukraine aid comments

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on March 9. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for saying that defending Ukraine against Russia wasn't a "vital" national interest for the U.S.

Driving the news: "I have to wonder what he would’ve thought if he was around in the 1930s," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"We know what happened then, when many refused to stand up to aggression. A world war resulted," he continued.

The big picture: DeSantis' remarks echoed the rhetoric of former President Trump, a likely 2024 rival, on support for Ukraine, exposing a GOP rift over foreign policy.

“While the U.S. has many vital national interests ... becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis said in a statement that aired Monday on Fox News.

Some senators in the pro-Ukraine wing of the GOP rebuked DeSantis over his views.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico that he is "disturbed" by DeSantis' stance. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the U.S. does "have an interest" in providing more aid.

What he's saying: Schumer said that it "was troubling to hear some on the hard-right not condemn [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, so much as excuse him."