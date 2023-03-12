Mike Pence gives remarks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation’s conference at the Library of Congress on Feb. 16. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed former President Trump during a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner Saturday night, saying that history would hold the former president accountable for the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: While Pence has criticized Trump's actions during Jan. 6 before, his comments Saturday were his sharpest rebuke to date.

Trump has already launched his 2024 campaign, but Pence is reportedly mulling his own bid.

The big picture: Pence told the audience that Trump was "wrong" to suggest he had the right to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the election certification, AP reported.

"His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence added.

Pence also took aim at right-wing media figures who had downplayed the severity of Jan. 6.

"Tourists don't injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. Tourists don't break down doors to get to the speaker of the House," Pence said, CBS News reported.

State of play: Last month, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from the Jan. 6 riot, which he began airing last week.