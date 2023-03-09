50 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama, third in several weeks
Another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Thursday morning, the company confirmed in a statement to Axios.
Driving the news: This is the third such incident since early February. A derailment of a two-mile long freight train in East Palestine, Ohio that was carrying hazardous chemicals has put a spotlight on the company and left residents of East Palestine concerned about the safety of their air and water.
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) interrupted testimony from Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw before a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to tell Shaw of the derailment.
- “I certainly hope that all of your team and the anybody in the vicinity is safe and well," Whitehouse said. "You may need to look into that.”
Norfolk Southern said in a statement that there were no injuries and "no reports of a hazardous materials release."
- The second derailment, which took place on Saturday, did not involve hazardous chemicals and did not result in any injuries.