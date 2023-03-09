Charted: How U.S. government spending has ballooned since 1980

Data: Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

President Biden's newly released budget proposal would increase defense spending to $885 billion and non-defense spending to more than $1 trillion.

Why it matters: The proposal is dead on arrival with the GOP in control of the House, but it serves as a messaging device that Biden will take into his expected 2024 re-election campaign.

House Republicans have demanded serious budget cuts before agreeing to raise the federal debt limit, potentially bringing the U.S. to the brink of a catastrophic default

A GOP budget proposal outlining where those cuts will come from has yet to materialize.

Zoom in: Republicans are often loud about their desire to reign in spending, and lower the national debt.