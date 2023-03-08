Air travelers at Daxing International airport in Beijing, China, in January. Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. will lift COVID testing restrictions for travelers from China, the Washington Post first reported and Axios has confirmed.

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in December a negative test requirement for travelers from the country, which began on Jan. 5 after China saw a spike in coronavirus cases following Beijing's loosening of travel restrictions.

Under the requirement, all travelers from China who are 2 years old and older must return a negative test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau, per the CDC.

What we're watching: The requirement could be lifted as early as Friday, WashPost and other outlets reported.

When contacted for comment, a CDC spokesperson told Axios they could confirm WashPost's reporting and provide more information when it's available.

