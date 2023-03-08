59 mins ago - Health
U.S. to lift COVID testing restrictions on travelers from China
The U.S. will lift COVID testing restrictions for travelers from China, the Washington Post first reported and Axios has confirmed.
The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in December a negative test requirement for travelers from the country, which began on Jan. 5 after China saw a spike in coronavirus cases following Beijing's loosening of travel restrictions.
- Under the requirement, all travelers from China who are 2 years old and older must return a negative test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau, per the CDC.
What we're watching: The requirement could be lifted as early as Friday, WashPost and other outlets reported.
- When contacted for comment, a CDC spokesperson told Axios they could confirm WashPost's reporting and provide more information when it's available.
