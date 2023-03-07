Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 13, 2022. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she's home after being hospitalized for shingles.

Driving the news: Feinstein, the oldest sitting member of the Senate, received treatment in San Francisco and will continue her recovery with at-home care. She was diagnosed with the condition during the February recess.

"I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care," she tweeted and that she was hoping to return to the Senate "as soon as possible."

The big picture: Feinstein announced last month that she will not seek re-election in 2024 after serving more than three decades in the Senate.