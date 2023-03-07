Skip to main content
Kim's sister warns U.S. not to intercept North Korean missile tests

Rebecca Falconer
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, March 2, 2019.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2019. Photo: Jorge Silva/ Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, issued a warning to the U.S. Tuesday, one day after a B-52 bomber was deployed during a joint American and South Korean military drill.

Driving the news: Seoul said the deployment was an act of deference in response to "advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea." Kim Yo-jong said she wanted to send her own message to the U.S. — that any attempt to intercept a missile test would be considered a "declaration of war," per state media.

A screenshot of a U.S. Korea Forces tweet stating: :ROK Air Force F-15s & F-16s escorted a @usairforce B-52H Stratofortress as it entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone as part of combined flight ops today. "
Photo: U.S. Forces Korea/Twitter
  • She added that North Korea's military was always ready "to take proper, prompt and overwhelming actions."

Of note: Her statement also referenced Japan, which reported that North Korea's military had launched a ballistic missile that flew over the nation last October and that it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in its exclusive economic zone a month later — prompting a warning to residents to take shelter.

  • "The Pacific does not belong to the United States or Japan," Kim Yo-jong said.
