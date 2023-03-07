Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage running for Congress

Herb Scribner

Ben Savage in Los Angeles. Photo: Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is running for Congress.

Why it matters: Savage — a popular child TV star from the 1990s and early 2000s — is running to replace Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is seeking the seat of retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

What he's saying: "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all," he said in an Instagram post.

  • "I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues."

Zoom in: Savage filed paperwork to the Federal Election Commission in January indicating he'll run as a Democrat in the 30th Congressional District.

  • On his website, the childhood TV star says his priorities include police reform, affordable housing expansion and union protection.

Flashback: Savage's congressional campaign comes after Savage failed to win a previous political bid in Hollywood. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on West Hollywood's City Council, earning just over 6% of the vote.

  • The former "Boy Meets World" star interned for Sen. Arlen Specter (D-Pa.) in 2003, Politico reports.
  • "Acting and politics are almost too similar," he told Rolling Stone in 2014 when asked about political ambitions. "You have to be a very specific breed to do that."
