"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage running for Congress
"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is running for Congress.
Why it matters: Savage — a popular child TV star from the 1990s and early 2000s — is running to replace Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is seeking the seat of retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
- Savage is entering a crowded Democratic field with at least six other candidates looking to fill Schiff's seat.
What he's saying: "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all," he said in an Instagram post.
- "I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues."
Zoom in: Savage filed paperwork to the Federal Election Commission in January indicating he'll run as a Democrat in the 30th Congressional District.
- On his website, the childhood TV star says his priorities include police reform, affordable housing expansion and union protection.
Flashback: Savage's congressional campaign comes after Savage failed to win a previous political bid in Hollywood. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on West Hollywood's City Council, earning just over 6% of the vote.