"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is running for Congress.

Why it matters: Savage — a popular child TV star from the 1990s and early 2000s — is running to replace Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is seeking the seat of retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Savage is entering a crowded Democratic field with at least six other candidates looking to fill Schiff's seat.

What he's saying: "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all," he said in an Instagram post.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues."

Zoom in: Savage filed paperwork to the Federal Election Commission in January indicating he'll run as a Democrat in the 30th Congressional District.

On his website, the childhood TV star says his priorities include police reform, affordable housing expansion and union protection.

Flashback: Savage's congressional campaign comes after Savage failed to win a previous political bid in Hollywood. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on West Hollywood's City Council, earning just over 6% of the vote.