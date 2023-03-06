Over 30 arrested after clashes at Atlanta police training center site

More than 30 people were arrested in Atlanta after the site of a proposed city police training facility was attacked Sunday by people throwing "large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers," police said.

The big picture: It's the latest confrontation between police and protesters at the site of the Atlanta Police Foundation's proposed complex, which activists have dubbed "Cop City." The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that "violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest" at the site to launch the attack.

