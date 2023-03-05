U.S. considering denying Israeli minister visa after call to "wipe out" Hawara

The State Department held internal consultations on whether to deny Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich a visa ahead of his expected visit to the U.S. next week after he called for the Israeli government to "wipe out" the Palestinian village of Hawara, one U.S. and one Israeli confirmed.

Why it matters: If the U.S. denies Smotrich — a senior minister in the Israeli government — a visa, it would be an unprecedented move in the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Israel’s Channel 12 first reported on the internal discussions at the State Department.

Driving the news: Smotrich, who holds a diplomatic passport, is expected in Washington next week for a conference hosted by the Israel Bonds organization.

The Israeli Finance Ministry asked the U.S. embassy in Israel and the State Department for a diplomatic visa that would give Smotrich entry to the U.S. and immunity, according to the Israeli official.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday condemned Smotrich's remarks on Hawara, calling them "irresponsible, disgusting and repugnant."

The State Department then began discussing whether to grant Smotrich a visa, the U.S. and Israeli officials said. The officials stressed that no decision has been made.

Behind the scenes: A senior Israeli official told Axios that State Department officials in recent days have “hinted” to Israeli diplomats that they would be happy if Smotrich decided to cancel his trip.

A U.S. official said that even if Smotrich decides to visit the U.S., no Biden administration officials will meet him. He has not requested any meetings.

What they're saying: Smotrich said in a tweet on Saturday that he didn't mean to call for harming innocent civilians.