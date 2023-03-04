America chips away at the 40-hour workweek

Part-time work is on the rise in the U.S. — and far more people are working less by choice than by obligation.

Why it matters: It’s one more sign of a new attitude toward work.

“A lot of people are reconsidering the 40-hour week,” said Lonnie Golden, an economist at Penn State Abington. “And I don’t think we’re putting the toothpaste back in the tube.”

By the numbers: More than 22 million Americans are working less than 35 hours a week for "noneconomic reasons," according to Labor Department data.

That means they're working part-time not because their hours were cut but because they're choosing to for personal reasons.

4 million Americans, meanwhile, are working part-time but actively seeking full-time work.

What's happening: Many of the reasons people are choosing to work part-time stem from the pandemic, economists say. There are parents working less to take care of kids or adult children cutting hours to care for aging parents.

But there are also people who saw the pandemic as a chance to re-evaluate work-life balance and figured that they could lean on stimulus checks or savings to work less — for good, Golden noted.

"40 isn't necessarily for everyone anymore."

Case in point: Ernie Park, an engineer, has transitioned to part-time after years of full-time work in the tech industry, he told the Wall Street Journal's Lauren Weber. He reduced his hours to spend time with family, and now runs a newsletter called "Part-Time Tech" to connect others in his field to part-time work.

Reality check: The vast majority of Americans still work 40 hours — or more — a week. But the rise in voluntary part-time work suggests that might be shifting.

What to watch: The idea of a 4-day workweek, which gained traction during the pandemic, has stuck around and could come to the U.S.