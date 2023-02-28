1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
GOP pushes to give Capitol security footage to Jan. 6 defendants
House Republicans are pushing to give defendants in ongoing Jan. 6 riot cases access to raw Capitol surveillance footage from the day of the attack.
Driving the news: "It is our intention to make available any relevant videos and documents on a case-by-case basis as requested by attorney’s representing defendants," Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chair of the House Administration Committee’s oversight subpanel, said in a statement.
- “Everyone accused of a crime in this country deserves due process, which includes access to evidence which may be used to prove their guilt or innocence," Loudermilk said.
- Republicans are still discussing the logistics of the plan an whether the footage would be usable in court, according to Politico, which first reported on the plan.
The big picture: The move comes after Axios' Mike Allen reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot.
- Congressional Democrats blasted McCarthy for handing over the footage, calling it an "egregious security breach" that exposes the Capitol complex.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.