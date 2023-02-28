GOP pushes to give Capitol security footage to Jan. 6 defendants

Protesters inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Republicans are pushing to give defendants in ongoing Jan. 6 riot cases access to raw Capitol surveillance footage from the day of the attack.

Driving the news: "It is our intention to make available any relevant videos and documents on a case-by-case basis as requested by attorney’s representing defendants," Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chair of the House Administration Committee’s oversight subpanel, said in a statement.

“Everyone accused of a crime in this country deserves due process, which includes access to evidence which may be used to prove their guilt or innocence," Loudermilk said.

Republicans are still discussing the logistics of the plan an whether the footage would be usable in court, according to Politico, which first reported on the plan.

The big picture: The move comes after Axios' Mike Allen reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot.

Congressional Democrats blasted McCarthy for handing over the footage, calling it an "egregious security breach" that exposes the Capitol complex.

