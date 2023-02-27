Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's a tale of two housing markets. New home sales rose more than expected in January, climbing 7.2% from the month before, per government data out Friday.

Driving the news: In the much bigger existing home market, sales fell for the 12th straight month in January, decreasing 0.7% to 4 million from the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors, also out last week.

Why it matters: High rates are crushing housing sales, generally, but deals for new homes are doing a bit better, thanks to price cuts and the raft of incentives on offer by homebuilders, writes Sam Hall, a property economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Builders have had big success with mortgage buydowns, offering rates as low as 4.5% to buyers, as Axios' James Briggs reported last week.

The median sale price for a new home declined to $427,500 in January, from $465,600 in December.

But, but, but: Overall, sales are still way below their frothy peaks. New home data can also be volatile and is subject to revisions.