TikTok featured as new app in 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz's 2024 E-Class will let drivers use TikTok, Zoom, Angry Birds and other apps directly through the car's massive dashboard touchscreen — without needing Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the company announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: Carmakers have been hyper-focused on transforming the in-cabin experience with internet connectivity and apps as a way to grow their profits. But they also have to do so while prioritizing safety.
- It's also notable that TikTok was one of the first apps supported by the carmaker's software changes and the first mentioned in the announcement, a reflection of its huge global popularity.
- The company did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment about the future availability of other social apps.
Details: The 2024 E-Class sports a “Superscreen,” and a selfie cam that sits either in the gauge display or on top of the dash, according to The Verge.
- To reduce distractions from its large screens, Mercedes upgraded its voice assistant and built light control systems to make passenger screens less eye-catching to drivers, The Verge reports.
- Taking photos and videos and video conferencing via Zoom and Webex are allowed "when the vehicle is stationary," Mercedes-Benz says in its announcement.
Zoom out: The newest models of Teslas, which have set high standards for in-car entertainment, can now access and play thousands of video games.
- Late last year, the EV maker and Zoom announced a partnership enabling Tesla drivers to join meetings from cars — using video when parked.
Our thought bubble: With internet dependency and car ownership rising simultaneously during the pandemic — and nearly all new driving experiences centered around touchscreens — expect to see more automakers tie the digital world with the physical.
What to watch: The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan is set to arrive at U.S. dealers later this year.
