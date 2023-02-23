Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

Driving the news: Weinstein, one of many powerful men brought down by the #MeToo movement, was found guilty of rape and sexual misconduct at his second criminal trial in Los Angeles in December.

Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench sentenced the 70-year-old Weinstein.

The film producer currently has more than 20 years left on his sentence in New York after a separate conviction in the Empire State.

Details: In the Los Angeles trial, Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and one other count of sexual misconduct in the case of an unidentified woman known as Jane Doe 1. He faced up to 24 years in prison.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence, and New York's highest court agreed to hear his appeal of his conviction in the state.

The big picture: The sentencing in LA comes after dozens of sexual assault allegations against the media mogul that helped jumpstart discussions of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

