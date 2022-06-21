Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1975, awards her $500K

A California civil trial jury on Tuesday determined that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

Driving the news: Cosby was accused by plaintiff Judy Huth of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 at the Playboy Mansion back in 1975. Huth was awarded $500,000 by the jury Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

Cosby was not present in the courtroom when the verdict was read, but will be responsible for paying damages to Huth, Deadline reports.

Details: Jurors reached the verdict 30 minutes after the forewoman told the judge that the jurors were deadlocked over their decision, the Associated Press reports.

The jurors were stuck on whether or not to award Huth punitive damages, per AP.

To make that decision, the jurors had to determine if Cosby hurt Huth when she was 16 years old and decide on a number for compensatory damages.

Flashback: The jury answered eight of the nine questions on the verdict form last week, CBS News reports. However, the jury had to restart deliberations Monday after Judge Craig Karlan allowed one juror to leave due to a prior commitment.

The last question centered on whether or not Cosby's actions should result in damages, NBC Washington reports.

The big picture: Back in 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3–10 years in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, Axios reported. He had been accused of sexual misconduct or rape by more than 60 women.