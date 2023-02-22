1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Virginia elects a Black woman to Congress for the first time
Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan is heading to Congress after clinching a victory Tuesday in a special election to represent the state's 4th Congressional District.
The big picture: McClellan, who beat conservative pastor Leon Benjamin (R), will become Virginia's first Black congresswoman after her victory, according to the Associated Press.
- McClellan's victory was largely expected in the deep-blue congressional district, which runs from the Richmond area to the North Carolina border.
- Benjamin previously ran for the seat twice, and lost by large margins in both elections.
Background: McClellan will fill the seat previously held by Rep. Don McEachin, who died last year from complications due to colorectal cancer.
Zoom out: McClellan has represented Richmond in the General Assembly since 2006. She mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor in 2021.
- McClellan on the campaign trail highlighted her legislative successes in the General Assembly, including abortion protections, a state-level voting rights act and mandating Virginia's transition to renewable electric generation, Axios' Ned Oliver reports.
- Benjamin, a strong supporter of former President Trump, centered his campaign around school choice.
