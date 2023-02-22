Virginia elects a Black woman to Congress for the first time

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan greets voters at Dogtown Dance Studio during the 4th District Democratic primary in Richmond, Va., on December 20, 2022. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan is heading to Congress after clinching a victory Tuesday in a special election to represent the state's 4th Congressional District.

The big picture: McClellan, who beat conservative pastor Leon Benjamin (R), will become Virginia's first Black congresswoman after her victory, according to the Associated Press.

McClellan's victory was largely expected in the deep-blue congressional district, which runs from the Richmond area to the North Carolina border.

Benjamin previously ran for the seat twice, and lost by large margins in both elections.

Background: McClellan will fill the seat previously held by Rep. Don McEachin, who died last year from complications due to colorectal cancer.

Zoom out: McClellan has represented Richmond in the General Assembly since 2006. She mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor in 2021.

McClellan on the campaign trail highlighted her legislative successes in the General Assembly, including abortion protections, a state-level voting rights act and mandating Virginia's transition to renewable electric generation, Axios' Ned Oliver reports.

Benjamin, a strong supporter of former President Trump, centered his campaign around school choice.

