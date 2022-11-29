Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) died Monday from complications due to colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61.

Driving the news: McEachin's chief of staff Tara Rountree said in a statement, "Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle."

'The people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first," she said.

A former lawyer who represented Richmond in the Virginia state legislature, McEachin was elected to Congress in 2016.

McEachin was the third African American elected to Congress from Virginia and was a champion of environmental legislation who served on the House select committee on the climate crisis. He unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2001.

McEachin is survived by his wife, Colette, and three children.

What they're saying: Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.), who shared a ticket with McEachin in 2001 as the nominees for lieutenant governor and governor, respectively, both offered tributes on Monday. Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin also recognized McEachin's memory.

Kaine said he and McEachin first met in 1985 and "became fast friends," adding, "I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win. He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example."

"We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters," said Warner. "Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

"A valiant fighter until the end, he admirably served Virginia & worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents & Americans. Suzanne & I are thinking of his family, friends, & community during this difficult time," Youngkin said.

What's next: McEachin's Richmond-based seat will remain vacant until Youngkin schedules a special election to replace him.