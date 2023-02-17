The next phase of the Avengers' story begins this weekend with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

The big picture: The newest Marvel movie is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year and establish a new narrative path that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been itching for, all in lead up to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" in 2025 and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2026.

"Quantumania" is the first film of Marvel's phase five, which is a part of the ongoing “Multiverse Saga.”

The MCU’s massive collection of movies and series is broken up into multiple phases, three of which make up a saga. Phases one to three were identified by Marvel as “The Infinity Saga,” while phases four to six will make up the new "Multiverse Saga."

State of play: Critics and fans haven't been loving the vibe of the MCU since “Avengers: Endgame” dropped in 2019.

Much of the concern stems from recent MCU projects — like “Eternals” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” — feeling disconnected and separated from each other.

More recent MCU projects have been focused on introducing new heroes — like Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel — instead of bringing familiar ones together.

Yes, but: Change is coming with "Quantumania" as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — who is slated to be the MCU's new major villain moving forward and appear in multiple future films — makes his formal debut.

Fans may be familiar with a version of Kang, named He Who Remains (also played by Jonathan Majors), appeared in the Disney+ show "Loki" in 2021.

Critics have panned the film calling it “forgettable" and one of Marvel's "dullest and most unnecessary movies to date."

The bad reviews have prompted speculation that Marvel may be "losing its mojo" and box office dominance, per CNN.

That said, audiences seem to be enjoying it more than critics.

Because of this, "Quantumania" has some hulk-sized hype. Initial projections suggest the film will gross between $98 million and $128 million for its opening weekend and $249 million to $339 million overall, according to Box Office Pro.

This is setting up a box office battle between "Quantumania" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," which has been dominating the ticket booth since its release in late 2022.

