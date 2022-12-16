Tuk (Trinity Bliss) in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." Photo: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Early reaction to "Avatar: The Way of Water" suggests director James Cameron's $2 billion bet on a sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time could pay off.

Driving the news: "The Way of Water" opened in theaters nationwide on Thursday and has a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% from critics who saw early screenings.

The film has a 94% audience score on the site from fans who have seen it.

Why it matters: Cameron claims the sequel will need to earn $2 billion globally just to break even.

Only five films, including the first "Avatar," have earned $2 billion at the global box office.

What they're saying: "Cameron has a reputation of over-delivering on expectations and making movies that appeal to the masses, including infrequent moviegoers," Boxoffice Pro analyst Shawn Robbins tells Axios.

By the numbers: "Avatar: The Way of Water" is projected to earn $450 million–$550 million worldwide during its opening weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The first "Avatar" film earned $242.5 million worldwide during its first week in December 2009.

Reality check: Many people are still hesitant to head back to theaters post-pandemic, according to an August survey by S&P Global.

The survey showed the percentage of infrequent moviegoers (who attend theaters once a month or less) is still down 15% from 2019.

The percentage of adults who say they never go to the movies is up to 46% compared to 31% in 2019, when "Avengers: Endgame" became the last film to surpass $2 billion.

Yes, but: Huge box office success is still possible during the pandemic.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" earned more than $1.9 billion in 2021, while "Top Gun: Maverick" is approaching a $1.5 billion worldwide gross this year.

The bottom line: Cameron told Variety he's prepared to give up on "Avatar," which has three more sequels planned, if "The Way of Water" isn't successful.

"We'll see how this sequel goes," says Robbins. "But there's no doubt these movies are going to be important to the industry over the next decade."

