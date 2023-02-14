U.S. backs Philippines against China's government in laser dispute
The U.S. State Department issued a statement on Monday supporting the Philippines after the country accused a Chinese Coast Guard ship of using a "military-grade" laser to temporarily blind a Filipino crew in the South China Sea.
The big picture: The episode involving a Philippine Coast Guard ship is the latest sign of rising tensions in the region after the Philippines and the U.S. reached a military agreement earlier this month.
- The agreement came amid growing concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and its aggression toward Taiwan.
- China pushed back on the countries' agreement, saying it would endanger the region's peace and stability.
Catch up quick: The Philippines alleges that the Chinese vessel "illuminated the green laser light twice" and "made dangerous maneuvers" to block their fleet from delivering supplies to another ship on Feb. 6.
- Beijng had previously been accused of using lasers to target U.S. operations, according to a CNN report.
- China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the coast guard conducted actions according to the law and that the Philippine ship had “trespassed", Time reports.
What they're saying: "The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
- An attack on Philippine armed forces would "invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," the statement added.
Between the lines: This laser accusation comes as China is accused of using a spy balloon to collect information on U.S. intelligence.
- China claimed that the balloon was a civilian aircraft being used primarily for meteorological purposes.