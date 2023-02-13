All-women pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history

U.S. Navy pilots perform a flyover before the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A U.S. Navy flyover piloted by seven women made history just before kickoff at the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Why it matters: The flyover at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, commemorating 50 years since women were allowed to become U.S. Navy pilots marked the first time the spectacle had been piloted by all-women crew.

What they're saying: "We stand on the shoulders of giants," said Lt. Caitlin Perkowski, one of the women who took part in the flyover, per a statement from the Defense Department.

"There's a lot of people who make what we do possible … this is for them."

By the numbers: About 15% of U.S. Navy pilots are women, CBS Sports notes.