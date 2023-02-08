Suspected El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty

A candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The suspect in the 2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges Wednesday.

Driving the news: Patrick Crusius, who police say confessed to authorities that he was targeting Mexicans when he carried out the shooting that left 23 people dead, will change his plea to guilty to 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearm laws.

The big picture: Federal prosecutors announced in January that they would not seek the death penalty against Crusius.

Crusius' attorney soon after filed a motion asking for a new arraignment , indicating that the suspect would change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

indicating that the suspect would change his plea from not guilty to guilty. Crusius posted a racist screed online shortly before the shooting, according to prosecutors.

What to watch: Crusius' trial in state court on capital murder charges has not been set. State prosecutors in El Paso say they still intend to seek the death penalty.

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

Context: Within the roughly first few weeks of 2023, there were more mass shootings in the U.S. than days, per research group the Gun Violence Archive.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

There were 647 mass shootings in 2022 and another 690 in 2021, data from the research group shows.

