Penske Media becomes largest shareholder in Vox Media

Vox Media, the digital media holding company whose titles include New York Magazine, Eater and The Verge, has raised $100 million from Penske Media Corp., according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: The money will help Vox Media weather a brutal ad market while remaining independent, and makes Penske the company's largest outside shareholder.

Vox Media, as Axios previously reported, has discussed other strategic options, including a sale of all or part of its business.

PMC houses numerous entertainment brands, including Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. It's also begun investing in event franchises, like SXSW and the Life is Beautiful festival.

Details: The two companies will "continue to operate separately" with "editorial and business independence," Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said in a note to staff that was obtained by Axios and first reported by The New York Times.

They will partner commercially, he added, noting that they already partner on Vox Media's advertising network, Concert.

Be smart: The investment may help Vox Media provide liquidity to earlier investors.