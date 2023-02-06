1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Penske Media becomes largest shareholder in Vox Media
Vox Media, the digital media holding company whose titles include New York Magazine, Eater and The Verge, has raised $100 million from Penske Media Corp., according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Why it matters: The money will help Vox Media weather a brutal ad market while remaining independent, and makes Penske the company's largest outside shareholder.
- Vox Media, as Axios previously reported, has discussed other strategic options, including a sale of all or part of its business.
- PMC houses numerous entertainment brands, including Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. It's also begun investing in event franchises, like SXSW and the Life is Beautiful festival.
Details: The two companies will "continue to operate separately" with "editorial and business independence," Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said in a note to staff that was obtained by Axios and first reported by The New York Times.
- They will partner commercially, he added, noting that they already partner on Vox Media's advertising network, Concert.
Be smart: The investment may help Vox Media provide liquidity to earlier investors.
- Vox was last valued at around $1 billion after a $200 million funding round in 2015 from NBCUniversal.