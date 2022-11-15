Scoop: CVC, Group Black partner on bid for Vox Media

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff speaks onstage during the Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)

CVC Capital Partners and Group Black are pursuing a joint bid to buy Vox Media, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The bid comes as the media sector is grappling with a tough economic climate and as CVC, the European private equity giant, is eyeing a consolidation move into more media assets across the U.S.

Driving the news: Last week, CVC and Group Black, a media collective, sent Vox a term sheet outlining details for a potential deal, sources tell Axios.

Despite industry challenges, Vox remains a top digital media company, housing popular sites like Eater and SB Nation, plus Thrillist and Seeker which it owns after its Group Nine Media deal last year.

Vox was valued at around $1 billion after a $200 million funding round in 2015.

Of note: Vox is not looking to sell the business at the moment, according to one source who spoke with Axios. The company declined to comment.

Yes, but: Even companies not seeking a sale are forced to consider an offer if the price is fair, and if such a move would be in the best interests of the company, its employees, and its shareholders.

Meanwhile: The CVC-Group Black pairing for Vox is the second potential transaction the two are eyeing together.

Axios reported on Nov. 1 that CVC would help finance Group Black's plan to acquire BDG, formerly known as Bustle Media Group.

Group Black is a media collective that's trying to get marketers and ad agencies to shift more of their ad spending to Black-owned media outlets. Part of its strategy involves acquiring digital media companies.

Zoom in: In fact, one source said that CVC is eyeing a broader media move across the U.S., where it would combine multiple media companies, extract synergies, and streamline the businesses.