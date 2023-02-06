Stocks are struggling with all this good news

Data: FactSet, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Friday's blockbuster jobs report left investors struggling to fit the idea of sizzling job growth into the soothing story of a steady decline in growth and inflation that many investors had started to believe.

Why it matters: Fresh data showing unemployment at the lowest level since 1969 reignited questions about how much more the Fed will raise interest rates.

The data came just two days after Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the clear slowdown in inflation, triggering a broad-based rally in stocks.

Driving the news: On Friday, markets seemed befuddled by the 517,000 new jobs the economy reportedly created in January.

Bond yields rose violently, as investors bet that jobs strength will almost certainly mean more Fed rate hikes are coming.

Over the last year, such moves in bonds have often hammered the stock market.

Not so on Friday: Stocks declined a relatively modest 1%, suggesting that equity investors are unsure how higher interest rates will hit stocks if those hikes come with strong and durable economic growth.

The big picture: The unusual cohabitation — falling inflation and falling unemployment — is part of a broader economic question confronting economists and investors in the post-COVID economy: Has the Phillips Curve been totally debunked?

The Phillips Curve is the economic term of art describing the traditional relationship between inflation and employment.

The TL;DR is that inflation and unemployment move inversely. When inflation rises, unemployment is supposed to fall, and vice versa.

State of play: We currently have the opposite situation.

While still high, inflation has fallen from 9% in June to about 6.5%, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

But that drop hasn't driven unemployment up. The jobless rate has actually fallen, to 3.4% from 3.6%.

What they're saying: "Unemployment remains low, and inflation has come down notably. We are not yet at the Fed’s 2% target, but the progress is undeniable and without a recession," wrote former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm.

💭 Our thought bubble: If the Fed can keep raising interest rates without crushing employment and the economy, it has huge implications for the stock market.

That's because strong growth boosts corporate earnings, and could potentially offset some of the negative impact that higher rates typically have on valuations.

In other words, ongoing rate hikes — as long as they aren't expected to lead to a recession — shouldn't be as painful for shareholders as the one's last year.

Yes, but: This could be wishful thinking, after last year's 19.4% plunge in stocks.

What we're watching: Powell's comments at the Economic Club of Washington Tuesday, where he may be forced to talk about how the central bank views the latest jobs figures.