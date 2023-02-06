New York City drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city workers

People wear masks after New York City's health officials have issued an advisory on Dec. 12, 2022 in New York. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Monday that he is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for current and prospective city workers starting Friday.

The big picture: Other states and companies have moved away from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the White House said last month that the Biden administration plans to end the COVID-19 public health emergency by the spring.

The Pentagon last month also dropped its vaccination mandate.

Driving the news: "The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers has helped keep New Yorkers safe and New York City operations running throughout the pandemic," per a statement from Adams' office.

Adams said that more than 96% of New York City workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With the vast majority of city workers and New Yorkers vaccinated, and more tools readily available to protect people from serious illness, the vaccine requirement for the primary series of shots has served its purpose, driving rates of vaccination up among the city's workforce during a critical period in the pandemic," the statement said.

