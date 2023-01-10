Pentagon drops COVID vaccination mandate

A U.S. Air Force sergeant receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base in Dec. 2020 in South Korea. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

The Pentagon on Tuesday rescinded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but is giving commanders some discretion in deployment of unvaccinated troops, according to a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin obtained by AP.

Why it matters: The move could help the Pentagon boost enrollment numbers while not having to remove troops for not complying.

What they're saying: “The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” Austin said, per the memo.

“Vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.