23 mins ago - Health
Pentagon drops COVID vaccination mandate
The Pentagon on Tuesday rescinded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but is giving commanders some discretion in deployment of unvaccinated troops, according to a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin obtained by AP.
Why it matters: The move could help the Pentagon boost enrollment numbers while not having to remove troops for not complying.
What they're saying: “The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” Austin said, per the memo.
- “Vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.