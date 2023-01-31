How COVID-19 costs will change when national health emergencies end

Some Americans may need to start paying for coronavirus tests and treatments when the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency declarations expires this spring.

State of play: The White House announced Monday that after three years, it will end the COVID-19 public health emergency and national health emergency designations on May 11, bringing about policy changes, new health care costs and existential questions about the nation's pandemic response.

What they're saying: "People will have to start paying some money for things they didn’t have to pay for during the emergency," Jen Kates, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation said, per CNN. "That’s the main thing people will start to notice."

Vaccines: COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, will continue to be available for free to virtually all those with public and private insurance in most cases, per the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Access to free vaccines will be limited for uninsured adults.

Treatments: Those with Medicare will face cost-sharing requirements for most COVID-19 treatments when the public health emergency ends.

There is no federal law specifically addressing how COVID-19 treatment should be covered by private insurance, so there would be no change with the end of the emergency order, per KFF.

But as the supply of treatments purchased by the government is depleted, private insurers will take on more of the cost of the medications, which could lead to an increase in premiums. So patients receiving COVID-19 therapeutics may have cost-sharing liability.

All drugs for the treatment or prevention of COVID–19 are required to come with no cost-sharing for full-benefit Medicaid enrollees through the end of the last day of the first quarter that begins one year after the emergency order ends. After that, treatments that have FDA approval will be covered but could be subject to cost-sharing requirements.

The temporary Medicaid coverage option will end, and so uninsured individuals in the states that had adopted the option will face costs for related visits. But treatments will remain free as long as government-purchased supplies are available.

Tests: Previously, those with private health insurance or Medicare were eligible for eight free coronavirus tests per month.

When the emergency declaration ends, Medicare beneficiaries will face the full cost of at-home tests. But, they'll continue to get free clinical diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

State Medicaid programs will continue covering COVID-19 testing, including at-home tests for full-benefit enrollees through a mandated coverage period. After that time, tests ordered by a physician may be free.

Those who have private insurance could be charged for lab tests, even when ordered by a provider.

When the federal supply of tests is depleted, uninsured individuals will generally have to pay the full cost of COVID-19 tests.

Of note: Hospitals will no longer receive higher Medicare payment rates for treating patients with COVID-19.

Between the lines: Health care providers will also see big changes when the public health emergency ends.