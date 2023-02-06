Data: Chris Vagasky, National Lightning Safety Council; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Florida took the top prize for the most lightning flashes last year, and the Southwest experienced significantly more lightning than usual, according to data from Vaisala, which operates a national lightning detection network.

Why it matters: In a warming world, the total amount of lightning is expected to increase. Shifts in lightning hot spots can provide clues to major storm events and how storm corridors are changing over time.

Details: Florida's large quantity of lightning partly reflects Hurricane Ian's devastating landfall in late September.

Meanwhile, last year saw an uptick in lightning compared to the average across the Southwest, which reflects an active monsoon season. Strikes across the country's northern tier were also plentiful, revealing the prevailing storm track.