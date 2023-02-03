China claims balloon over U.S. is "civilian airship" that blew off course

China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that the high-altitude balloon in U.S. airspace being tracked by the Pentagon originated in China but claimed it is a civilian airship for "mainly meteorological" purposes.

Why it matters: A senior U.S. defense official alleged with "very high confidence" that the balloon is flying over sensitive areas to collect information, according to AP.

The balloon was spotted in Montana, the location of one of the U.S.' three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

What they're saying: "The airship is from China," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."

"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure."

The big picture: Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday the balloon was "traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."