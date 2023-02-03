U.S. tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over nation

The U.S. is tracking a "high altitude surveillance balloon" over the continental U.S., the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

Driving the news: "The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

A senior defense official said the U.S. has "very high confidence" that it's a Chinese balloon flying over sensitive areas to collect information, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: The incident is one of the most aggressive Chinese intelligence gathering attempts in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Where it stands: The U.S. is continuing to track and monitor the balloon closely, per the DOD, and has seen similar activity in the last several years.