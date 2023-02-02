Skip to main content
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Predicting the Rock Hall inductees for 2023

Troy Smith
Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes perform on stage in orange and white attire.

A seven nation army can't hold The White Stripes back from the Rock Hall. Photo: Jon Super/Redferns via Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its class of 2023.

The nominees are:

  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Kate Bush
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Missy Elliott
  • Iron Maiden
  • Joy Division/New Order
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • George Michael
  • Willie Nelson
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Soundgarden
  • The Spinners
  • The White Stripes
  • Warren Zevon

How it works: A voting pool of more than 1,200 music historians, journalists and previous inductees will select 5-7 final inductees who will be announced in May.

💭 My thought bubble: A lot more men have been voted into the Rock Hall than women. That probably makes Willie Nelson and George Michael — the ballot's two solo male acts — locks.

  • Women will still have their say. Cyndi Lauper's fan support should sway voters, while Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" viral moment puts her in great position.
  • Newly eligible artists have been safe bets in recent years. That trend should continue with The White Stripes and Missy Elliott.
  • If there's a seventh inductee, look at The Spinners. The group has been nominated three times before but doesn't have to worry about splitting votes with any other R&B artist.
