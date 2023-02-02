A seven nation army can't hold The White Stripes back from the Rock Hall. Photo: Jon Super/Redferns via Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its class of 2023.

The question now is which of the 14 artists will be inducted during a ceremony this fall.

The nominees are:

A Tribe Called Quest

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

How it works: A voting pool of more than 1,200 music historians, journalists and previous inductees will select 5-7 final inductees who will be announced in May.

💭 My thought bubble: A lot more men have been voted into the Rock Hall than women. That probably makes Willie Nelson and George Michael — the ballot's two solo male acts — locks.