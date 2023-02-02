19 mins ago - Economy & Business
Predicting the Rock Hall inductees for 2023
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its class of 2023.
- The question now is which of the 14 artists will be inducted during a ceremony this fall.
The nominees are:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- Iron Maiden
- Joy Division/New Order
- Cyndi Lauper
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against the Machine
- Soundgarden
- The Spinners
- The White Stripes
- Warren Zevon
How it works: A voting pool of more than 1,200 music historians, journalists and previous inductees will select 5-7 final inductees who will be announced in May.
💭 My thought bubble: A lot more men have been voted into the Rock Hall than women. That probably makes Willie Nelson and George Michael — the ballot's two solo male acts — locks.
- Women will still have their say. Cyndi Lauper's fan support should sway voters, while Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" viral moment puts her in great position.
- Newly eligible artists have been safe bets in recent years. That trend should continue with The White Stripes and Missy Elliott.
- If there's a seventh inductee, look at The Spinners. The group has been nominated three times before but doesn't have to worry about splitting votes with any other R&B artist.