GOP senator welcomes contested 2024 presidential primary

Then-President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is cheering the prospect of multiple candidates entering the GOP's 2024 presidential primaries.

Why it matters: "I think [former President Trump] needs to come before the American people ... and build a case," Tillis said at an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday.

"On policy trajectories, I had very few differences with President Trump."

"We all have our different styles and personalities, and there were some instances where I disagreed with him, and I've told him that."

Tillis described his state of North Carolina as an important bellwether.

"I think people talk about trending red or trending blue, I really do believe that North Carolina is a purple state and is likely to stay that way for some time."

The big picture: The GOP field is quickly starting to take shape.