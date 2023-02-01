Philadelphia Eagles lineman barred from Super Bowl LVII after rape charges

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills on Wednesday was placed on the NFL Commissioner Exempt List after being indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

Driving the news: Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, which are both first-degree felonies, according to the Ohio attorney general Dave Yost and sheriff Jeffrey Paden. Sills won’t be allowed to participate in the Super Bowl LVII.

The offensive lineman has been accused of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and allegedly holding a victim against her will in December 2019, Yost and Paden said in a news release.

Sills has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, which is four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Of note: Sills will continue to be paid while on the Commissioner Exempt List, but he can’t participate in the Super Bowl, practices or other games until the league changes his status, according to NBC Sports.

The Eagles released a statement before the NFL announced their decision on Sills.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the Eagles said. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Worth noting: Sills made one appearance for the Eagles this season. He did not play in the Eagles' two postseason victories.

Go deeper: Super Bowl LVII ticket prices soar