BDG Media is suspending Gawker and will lay off 8% of full-time staff, according to an internal memo from CEO Bryan Goldberg that was obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The news comes as BDG continues to search for a buyer or potential liquidity partner.

“Gawker was essentially an early-stage startup within our company,” Goldberg tells Axios. ”And the time came to either triple-down on the investment or pull back and focus on our other properties. And, unfortunately, now just isn’t the moment to push millions of dollars into a pre-monetization product.”

Details: In the memo, Goldberg noted that changes to the internet publishing landscape, will force the company to change parts of its strategy moving forward.

“After experiencing a financially strong 2022, we have found ourselves facing a surprisingly difficult Q1 of 2023,” he wrote.

“BDG has made the decision to reprioritize some of our investments that better position the Company for the direction we see the industry moving.“

Catch up quick: Goldberg launched Bustle nearly 10 years ago, and has since expanded the company to include nearly a dozen fashion and lifestyle brands.

Much of the company’s portfolio was created through small acquisitions.

Bustle revived Gawker in 2018 after the media insiders' website had been shut down via a celebrity lawsuit.

Bustle rebranded to BDG Media in 2021 ahead of a planned blank check merger IPO.

The big picture: BDG joins dozens of other media and tech firms that have implemented layoffs in the past few weeks, as the advertising market continues to slow.

💭 Kerry Flynn's thought bubble: A brutal end for the revived brand. When it relaunched in 2021, the site published, “How much money do you have: Bryan Goldberg?” The answer is apparently not enough to keep Gawker going.

