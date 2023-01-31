The actor Alec Baldwin leaves at New York Supreme Court in 2019. Photo: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Prosecutors on Tuesday formally filed involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist in the fatal shooting on the film set of “Rust.”

Driving the news: The filing comes nearly two weeks after New Mexico's district attorney's office first announced the charges against Baldwin and the film set's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, for their alleged role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, while David Halls, an assistant director on "Rust," is charged with one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were both named in the charging documents filed by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

“Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement emailed to Axios. “In New Mexico, no one is above the law and justice will be served."

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed both vow to fight the charges, per AP.

The big picture: Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death, arguing the set should not have had live rounds, Reuters reported.

The actor filed a lawsuit in November against members of the film crew, alleging there was wrongdoing on the set.

Representatives for Baldwin declined Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: In October 2021, Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun on the set of “Rust" after he was told the gun was not loaded, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, AP reports.

Gutierrez-Reed was the film's armorer and was in charge of the firearms on set.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office did not charge anyone in the shooting. But the office released a full report in 2022 about the incident, suggesting there had been several issues with weapons on the movie set.

In October of last year, Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins's family in a wrongful death lawsuit, the family attorney told Axios.

As a part of the settlement, Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Halyna Hutchins, will now be credited as an executive producer on “Rust” and receive a share of the film's profits once it’s released.

Worth noting: Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison, according to New Mexico law.