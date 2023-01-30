Trump courses to host 3 events for Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour

Former President Trump (R) plays golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club. Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's golf courses will host three tournaments for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit this year.

The big picture: Trump faced heavy criticism last year for hosting two events for LIV Golf — one in Miami and one in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The newly released LIV Golf schedule for 2023 shows tournaments at the Trump National Golf Club near Washington, D.C., as well as Trump's New Jersey club and his Doral course in Miami.

Zoom in: Saudi Arabia has been accused of "sportswashing" by funding the golf league in an attempt to boost its global image.

Former President Trump defended the LIV Golf circuit in July 2022 before the Bedminster event, saying the league is "worth billions of dollars" in publicity for Saudi Arabia.