37 mins ago - Sports
Trump courses to host 3 events for Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour
Former President Donald Trump's golf courses will host three tournaments for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit this year.
The big picture: Trump faced heavy criticism last year for hosting two events for LIV Golf — one in Miami and one in Bedminster, New Jersey.
- The newly released LIV Golf schedule for 2023 shows tournaments at the Trump National Golf Club near Washington, D.C., as well as Trump's New Jersey club and his Doral course in Miami.
Zoom in: Saudi Arabia has been accused of "sportswashing" by funding the golf league in an attempt to boost its global image.
- 9/11 victims and their families protested the Bedminster event. Fifteen of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were Saudi nationals.
Former President Trump defended the LIV Golf circuit in July 2022 before the Bedminster event, saying the league is "worth billions of dollars" in publicity for Saudi Arabia.
- "I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia," Trump told the Wall Street Journal. "I think it's going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that's more valuable than lots of other things because you can't buy that — even with billions of dollars."