Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims in a new BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile during an "extraordinary" phone call before the Ukraine invasion.

What he's saying: "He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that. Jolly," Johnson told the documentary, "Putin Vs the West," airing in the U.K. Monday.

"But I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate," Johnson said.

He added that he tried to talk Putin out of invading by telling him that if Russian forces did so it would mean "more NATO, not less NATO" near Russia's borders and he emphasized that Ukraine wouldn't join NATO "for the foreseeable future."

The big picture: Johnson stepped down as leader of the ruling British Conservative Party last year following a string of scandals, but has remained a staunch supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.