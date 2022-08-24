Boris Johnson makes surprise Kyiv visit on Ukraine's Independence Day

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is both Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month mark since Russia's invasion began. He was pictured walking through the city alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Why it matters: The show of support comes as Zelensky has warned against public gatherings to mark the holiday because of the risk of "Russian provocations and brutal strikes." Johnson, who is in his final days as prime minister, has been a vocal advocate of arming and supporting Ukraine.

