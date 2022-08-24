In photos: Ukraine marks six months of war on independence day

Ukrainians on Wednesday observed both the six month mark since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union.

The big picture: Earlier this week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against large gatherings on Independence Day in anticipation of possible Russian attacks.

The streets of central Kyiv have been decorated with demolished Russian tanks and armored vehicles for the occasion.

"After six months of the attempts to destroy us, we are the free people of independent Ukraine. And this is the truth about our future," Zelensky said in a speech Wednesday.

"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world and changed ourselves," he added.

In photos:

Dignitaries and family's attend a ceremony for the fallen soldiers of Ukraine in Lychakiv cemetery on Aug. 24 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Burnt-out Russian military vehicle displayed in the downtown area on Aug. 22 in Kyiv, Ukraine ahead of Independence Day. Photo: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

A boy poses for a photograph on top of a burnt-out Russian tank displayed in the downtown area on Aug. 22 in Kyiv, Ukraine ahead of Independence Day. Photo: Alexey Furman/Getty Images