Half Moon Bay shooting sparked by $100 repair bill, prosecutor says

People pay their respects after a candlelight vigil in honor of the mass shooting victims in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Jan. 27. Photo: Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

The suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay shootings reportedly told investigators that he carried out the attacks following a dispute over a $100 repair bill, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Bay Area News Group on Friday.

Catch up quick: The suspect, Chunli Zhao, admitted in a jailhouse interview earlier this week he was responsible for the shootings, which left seven people dead and one injured.

Four people were killed at a mushroom farm on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay and three others near a trucking facility less than a mile away. Zhao had been employed at the mushroom farm.

San Mateo County Sheriff spokesperson Eamonn Allen said at the press conference earlier this week that all evidence pointed to a "workplace violence incident."

Zhao said in the jailhouse interview that he had been bullied and worked long hours, with the issues going unaddressed, NBC Bay Area reported.

The big picture: Zhao told investigators he was angered by the $100 bill to repair a forklift that was damaged in a collision with a co-worker’s bulldozer, Wagstaffe said, the Bay Area News Group reported.