2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
3 dead, 4 injured in sixth mass shooting in California this month
At least three people were killed and four others were injured in a Los Angeles shooting early Saturday, police said.
Driving the news: The three deceased were in a vehicle that was parked in front of a residence, a short-term rental property in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The big picture: This marks the sixth mass shooting in California this month, in which at least four people were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
- A shooting in Monterey Park earlier this month ahead of Lunar New Year left 11 dead.
- At least seven more people died in the Half Moon Bay shooting days later.
Details: Saturday's shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m., was not an active shooter situation, according to LAPD.
- No information about the shooter or shooters was immediately available.
- Two of those injured were in critical condition, while the other two were in stable condition by mid-morning Saturday, police said.
- Information on the ages and genders of the victims was not released.
Go deeper: More mass shootings in U.S. than days in 2023 so far