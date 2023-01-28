3 dead, 4 injured in sixth mass shooting in California this month

At least three people were killed and four others were injured in a Los Angeles shooting early Saturday, police said.

Driving the news: The three deceased were in a vehicle that was parked in front of a residence, a short-term rental property in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The big picture: This marks the sixth mass shooting in California this month, in which at least four people were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A shooting in Monterey Park earlier this month ahead of Lunar New Year left 11 dead.

At least seven more people died in the Half Moon Bay shooting days later.

Details: Saturday's shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m., was not an active shooter situation, according to LAPD.

No information about the shooter or shooters was immediately available.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, while the other two were in stable condition by mid-morning Saturday, police said.

Information on the ages and genders of the victims was not released.

