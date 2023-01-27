McCarthy's weaponization committee already discussing subpoenas

GOP members of the newly created House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government discussed the possibility of issuing subpoenas during their first closed-door meeting on Friday.

Why it matters: It's a clear indication of the aggressive posture and approach that the committee has been expected to take in probing federal law enforcement including the Justice Department and FBI.

What we're watching: Republican members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government also discussed investigative topics they want to pursue, Axios has learned.

The big picture: The panel's creation fulfilled a key promise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made to a group of right-wing holdouts during his historic speaker fight.

Republicans have stocked the committee with an assortment of lawmakers with varied degrees of experience ranging from GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and former House Oversight Chair Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) to members like Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fl.).

House Democratic leadership has indicated they will participate in the committee but have not yet named their members. They will have no substantive influence on the direction of the subcommittee's oversight work.

Between the lines: Congressional committees conducting oversight generally send out requests for documents and witness testimony before threatening to issue subpoenas to enforce those requests.