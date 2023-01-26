New unemployment claims number shows job market resilience

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of Americans filing unemployment claims remains extraordinarily low and signals the opposite of a recessionary jobs market.

Driving the news: The Labor Department said this morning that only 186,000 people filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, the lowest since April of last year.

Continuing claims, however, ticked up by 20,000 to 1.675 million, which could be a sign that some people are taking longer to find new jobs.

Between the lines: Ultra-low claims numbers don't seem to jibe with grim headlines about tech layoffs. But in recent days, labor market anecdata has showed a somewhat brighter picture.

Sure, some high-profile companies have announced layoffs lately, including Microsoft (10,000 jobs), Alphabet (12,000), and Goldman Sachs (3,200).

But this week also brought news that Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., raised its minimum wage for hourly employees by two dollars to $14, and said it will increase average hourly pay for store employees to $17.50.

And this morning, Chipotle said it will hire 15,000 workers for its burrito restaurants in the coming months.

The bottom line: If you just focus on the most prominent companies, you're missing the overall story of strength in the labor market.