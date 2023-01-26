As Tesla becomes a bigger, more mature company, it's increasingly doing things by the book — rather than going against the grain.

Why it matters: Tesla has long stood head and shoulders above the crowd in the electric vehicle industry, effectively directing the current.

Now, the company is increasingly flowing with the current — and that means it's looking more and more like a traditional automaker as it grapples with demand challenges, increased competition and choppy market conditions.

State of play: In its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday — Tesla reported record profit and revenue — the company signaled that it's stepping back from some if its high-flying tech company ways:

It's juicing demand by lowering prices, not unlike how traditional automakers use incentives to boost sales.

It's emphasizing the need for cost prudence, not unlike how mature automakers are constantly looking to trim the budgetary fat.

It announced plans to move away from its tradition of bunching vehicle sales toward the end of each quarter — a strategy it often deployed to meet or exceed sales targets, but which had a punishing effect on workers who had to scramble to deliver vehicles. (Traditional automakers don't drastically ramp up sales efforts at the end of each quarter.)

The impact: Tesla's recent round of price cuts — averaging $10,000 per vehicle in the U.S., according to Evercore ISI — have stoked demand, CEO Elon Musk said on the company's earnings call.

"We currently are seeing orders at almost twice the rate of production," he said. "Price really matters."

He added that he could envision Tesla making 2 million vehicles in 2023 — compared with 1.37 million in 2022 — if the world avoids major disruptions.

Keep in mind: Tesla kicked off the EV revolution — and Musk has long stated that his goal was to achieve sustainable energy for the world, even praising competitors who join the mix.

Now it's happening: competition is heating up from the likes of General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Rivian and Lucid.

In the U.S., Tesla's share of new EV registrations in November 2022 (the last month available) was 57.1%, down from 77.8% in November 2021, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Where Tesla is not so normal as an automaker is in Musk's stature as a lightning-rod for controversy — the company's image has sagged since he announced he wanted to buy Twitter.

But Musk suggested he's not concerned about his Twitter leadership affecting Tesla, and gave no indication that he would turn over the reins to anyone else anytime soon.

"Let me check my Twitter account," he said. "I've got 127 million followers, and it continues to grow very rapidly. That suggests that I’m reasonably popular. I might not be popular by some people, but for the vast majority of people my follower account speaks for itself."

He added that "Twitter is actually an incredibly powerful tool for driving demand for Tesla."

What's next: More products, which analysts say are crucial because Tesla's vehicle lineup is aging.